Judge puts Mobile reckless murder trial on hold amid allegation of undisclosed video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The judge in the reckless murder trial of a former neurosurgeon abruptly sent he jury home for the day Friday morning while he sorts out allegations of surveillance video that the defense did not receive until Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla, 38, was drunk and speeding when he lost control of his Audi Spyder on the Interstate 65 service road in 2020. The convertible flipped several times, resulting in the death of his passenger, 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas.

The third day of testimony was supposed to kick off Friday with Christopher Davis taking the stand. The defense has suggested that he was the causse of the wreck by turning into the Comfort Inn in front of Nakhla.

Before Davis took the stand, though, defense attorney Dennis Knizley called for a mistrial. He said the defense team did not have sufficient time to review more than six hours of video showing the inside of the motel. Had the defense gotten the video earlier, he said, it would have prompted days or weeks of investigation.

“This is the crux of the case. … We can’t go forward,” he said.

Brooks said the only solution he could think of is to play all of the video in open court, outside the jury’s presence, and then determine on how to proceed.

“The journey of this court is to get at the truth,” he said.

Rich said Davis declined to talk to accident investigators, providing only a written statement indicating that he was going to the motel to meet his brother-in-law and two of their former high school classmates who were visiting from out of town.

Rich told the judge that the video shows the hallway and other areas inside the motel and depicts the three friends leaving the room and then later returning with Davis. She said it is similar to video from different angles that the prosecution previously disclosed to the defense. She said she was not planning to introduce into evidence any footage from inside the motel.

After the judge and lawyers watch all of the video, Davis may be questioned under oath outside the presence of the jury. The judge tentatively scheduled the jury to return 1 p.m. Monday.

