Judge warns father of Mobile reckless murder defendant about cell communications

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The judge presiding over a reckless murder trial warned the defendant’s father Thursday about violating his rule prohibiting communications with people inside the courtroom.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks called Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla’s father to the stand – outside the jury’s presence – and asked him if he had sent text messages to anyone inside the courtroom. He responded that he and his son had texted each other but that it was not about any of the testimony.

Nakhla’s father is a potential witness and, therefore, is not allowed to be in the courtroom. Brooks told him he was compromising that by having communications with anyone who has been present for testimony.

“It could subject you to the contempt power of the courts,” he said. “I could put you in jail for up to three days for what you did.”

The judge said he was not going to do that but added, “If it happens again, you will back me into a corner.”

Nakhla was a neurosurgeon at Mobile Infirmary on Aug. 1, 2020, when he went for a drive shortly after midnight with Samantha Thomas, a 24-year-old medical school student. He lost control of the vehicle on the Interstate 65 service road between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, causing it to carom off of a guardrail and flip several times before landing upside down in a ditch.

At the end of the second day of testimony, prosecutors showed jurors a series of photographs taken by a crime scene investigator. Among those images was a closeup of the victim’s body, an image so disturbing that defense attorney Richard Jaffe alluded to it during his opening statement. He called it “the worst picture you have ever seen in your life,” but told jurors at the time that it was not proof that his client acted criminally.

Thomas’ family was visibly shaken by the image. Prosecutors introduced eight other photos so disturbing that only the jury – and not spectators in the courtroom – saw them.

For much of the day, jurors watched footage from police body cameras. Prosecutor Ashley Rich called fire-rescue workers to the stand in an attempt to depict Nakhla, 38, as callous about Thomas’ life.

Fire-rescue worker Justin Crossley testified that Nakhla showed “no remorse” and that he was “emotionless and didn’t match up with a feeling of he’d just taken someone’s life.”

Jennifer Levy, who was a driver-medic at the time, testified that Nakhla was “agitated” and “frustrated” initially but that he became combative and resisted efforts to evaluate and treat him. At one point, he said, “I’m fine. I do this for a (expletive) living. … You need to help her,” according to her testimony.

“He became very demanding,” she said. “We would ask him questions, and he would try to take over our conversation.”

Paramedic Robert Pyle testified that Nakhla “seemed like he was trying to control the situation.”

Levy and Pyle both testified that Nakhla insisted he would go only to Mobile Infirmary, where he worked, and used a profanity to describe the University of South Alabama’s University Hospital.

Multiple witnesses testified that Nakhla asked about his cell phone, and Pyle testified that the defendant hoped his watch was not broken because it was expensive.

“He said he couldn’t believe his, like, $200,000 car was totaled,” he said.

Under questioning from defense attorneys, the witnesses acknowledged that different people react differently to trauma. And they played several clips from the body cam footage showing that Nakhla asked about his passenger and tried to make sure she was getting medical attention.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m.

