Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man killed after tree falls on vehicle in Talladega

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say a man was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle.

The Talladega County coroner says the family was inside the house, and the man went outside and got in the truck. A tree then fell over across the truck.

The incident happened at Oak Circle.


Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
Warning about potential text message scam
Amazon Text Message Scam
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

MPD investigating shooting into occupied home
Christopher Stanford McAlmon
Mobile man accused of attacking victim with hammer
Authorities release name of man killed in Baldwin County deputy-involved shooting
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
1 shot in MCSO deputy-involved shooting
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Federal judge in Mobile sentences woman to prison for her role in unemployment fraud