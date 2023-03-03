Advertise With Us
Man robbed and shot while walking on San Juan Drive

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at approximately 6:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on the 3000 block of San Juan Drive.

According to Mobile Police, when they arrived officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers discovered that the victim was walking down the street when a vehicle stopped and two male subjects approached him demanding his money. The victim attempted to run and was shot.

The subjects fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

