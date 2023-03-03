Mobile man accused of attacking victim with hammer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 50-year-old Mobile man is accused of attacking someone with a hammer.

Mobile police responded to the 2000 block of Norton’s Lane around 3:27 p.m. Thursday in reference to an assault. According to police, the subject, identified as Christopher Stanford McAlmon, had hit the victim with a hammer.

Officers found McAlmon inside the residence and arrested him authorities said.

McAlmon faces a charge of second-degree assault.

