Mobile man accused of attacking victim with hammer

Christopher Stanford McAlmon
Christopher Stanford McAlmon(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 50-year-old Mobile man is accused of attacking someone with a hammer.

Mobile police responded to the 2000 block of Norton’s Lane around 3:27 p.m. Thursday in reference to an assault. According to police, the subject, identified as Christopher Stanford McAlmon, had hit the victim with a hammer.

Officers found McAlmon inside the residence and arrested him authorities said.

McAlmon faces a charge of second-degree assault.

