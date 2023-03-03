Advertise With Us
MPD investigating shooting into occupied home

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate after a bullet was fired into an occupied home on Alba Street.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint around 9:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Alba Street. The victim reported hearing a gunshot and observed glass break to her front window, according to police.

No one was injured, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

