Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 shot in MCSO deputy-involved shooting

Robert Joseph Alikandiel
Robert Joseph Alikandiel(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man has been injured in a deputy-involved shooting involving the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Authorities said deputies tried to arrest Robert Joseph Alikandiel on multiple felony warrants but he ran to his backyard in the 2400 block of Maple Drive then tried to jump a fence when deputies tried to arrest him but couldn’t make it, according to MCSO. Authorities said Alikandiel turned around and pointed gun at deputies. The deputies shot him, authorities said.

One man has been injured in a deputy-involved shooting involving the Mobile County Sheriff’s...
One man has been injured in a deputy-involved shooting involving the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.(WALA FOX10 News)

Alikandiel sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities said one round went through a car and a woman was injured in the leg by flying glass.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Maple Drive near Cottage Hill Road and Schillinger Road.

The is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more details when they become available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
Warning about potential text message scam
Amazon Text Message Scam
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Authorities release name of man killed in Baldwin County deputy-involved shooting
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Federal judge in Mobile sentences woman to prison for her role in unemployment fraud
Trial on hold for former neurosurgeon
Judge puts Mobile reckless murder trial on hold amid allegation of undisclosed video
Trial on hold for former neurosurgeon
Trial on hold for former neurosurgeon accused of reckless murder