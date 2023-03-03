1 shot in MCSO deputy-involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man has been injured in a deputy-involved shooting involving the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Authorities said deputies tried to arrest Robert Joseph Alikandiel on multiple felony warrants but he ran to his backyard in the 2400 block of Maple Drive then tried to jump a fence when deputies tried to arrest him but couldn’t make it, according to MCSO. Authorities said Alikandiel turned around and pointed gun at deputies. The deputies shot him, authorities said.

(WALA FOX10 News)

Alikandiel sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities said one round went through a car and a woman was injured in the leg by flying glass.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Maple Drive near Cottage Hill Road and Schillinger Road.

The is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more details when they become available.

