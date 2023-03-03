Rainy start, but a sunny afternoon

I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We started off rainy this morning, but luckily all of those showers are beginning to push out. Breezy winds will continue into this afternoon but should calm down beginning after 3 PM. Daytime highs today will be maxing out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, with sunshine emerging by this afternoon.

Overnight, we will be cooler in the lower-to-mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

This weekend is looking fantastic, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

If heading to the beach, be cautious as rip current risks continue to stay high. Pollen numbers will also continue to stay high this weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we will quickly warm back up into the lower-80s, before rain chances increase midweek.

Have a great weekend!

