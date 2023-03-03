Selma mourns civil rights activist Alice Martin West

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma is mourning the loss of civil rights activist Alice Martin West, a woman who dedicated her life to fighting for justice and equality, according to the foundation named after her.

The Alice Martin West Foundation said West, 93, died peacefully at her home on Friday and was surrounded by her family.

West was born in Safford, Alabama, and dedicated her life to fighting for justice and equality, the foundation said. She joined the civil rights movement in 1965 and played an instrumental role in the struggle for voting rights in Selma.

“She assisted more than 300 people to register to vote and participated in many marches, including the historic Selma to Montgomery March,” according to the foundation.

During the civil rights movement, West opened her home as a safe haven for activists. Some of the many guests during the movement included: Rep. John Lewis, Stokely Carmichael, H. Rap Brown, United States Ambassador Andrew Young, Julian Bond, James Orange, Rev. Richard Boone, Rev. James Bevel, Kim Lederer, and Frank Siracco.

“Young civil rights workers, activists and organizers found her home to be a safe haven from the struggle that Selma was enduring,” the foundation added. “As a result of her kindness, her home became the second Freedom Rights Home.”

The foundation said West also co-founded and ran a child development center for underprivileged children, which was renamed the Jonathan Daniels Daycare Center.

West and her husband, Lonzy West, had 13 children. She was a devoted member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was known throughout the community for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to justice.

“She will be deeply missed by all who knew her,” the foundation added.

The family asks for privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

