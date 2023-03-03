State-of-the-art Mobile County aquatic center coming soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A state-of-the-art aquatic center is coming to Mobile County.

It will be the newest addition to the Mobile County sportsplex, and it has all the bells and whistles for any swimmer, with a big price tag.

Mobile County estimated the first phase of construction to be about $20 million.

Here’s the proposed 40,000 square foot aquatics center, complete with indoor and outdoor pools, competition dive wells, and locker rooms. The facility will also offer club swimming, water exercise classes for all ages, lifeguard certifications, and scuba training. It will be built on the 170-acre Mobile County sportsplex, on Halls Mill Road, which already has a growing soccer complex.

Some people in Mobile think this will be good for kids.

“It’s going to be beautiful,” said Termica Lucy. “It will be nice. It’s going to be a good thing for the kids in their community, and with all this crime going on, it’s going to be really good.”

Mobile County said they are $5 million shy of breaking ground. Once they have the funding, it’s full speed ahead.

