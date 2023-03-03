It’s going to be a very windy start to our day on the Gulf Coast as a cold front pushes in across the area. Wind speeds could reach 30-45mph at times later this morning but the winds will decrease after the front pushes through and our air will become less humid, but we won’t see any major drops to our temperatures during the afternoons.

Highs today will reach the low 80s with a record high possible again, but we’ll get to 50 degrees for tomorrow morning. There will be 40% coverage of a few showers as the front rolls in, but severe weather odds are low. Nevertheless, we’ll watch the radar carefully for any severe storm issues, but the odds of severe weather is much higher to the north of I-20.

Weekend weather will be dry with highs in the upper 70s with morning temps in the low 50s. Next week, muggier air returns but a nice dip in temperature will show up at the end of next week.

