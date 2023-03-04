A beautiful weekend all-around weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Really just a stunner of a spring-like weekend. We’ll have sunny skies for our Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

If you’re headed out for your Saturday evening, you will find nice weather with temps in the 60s in the early evening.

Sunday morning will start clear and sunny with lows will be around 50. Sunshine will rule again on Sunday with highs around 80.

The nice, mild, and dry weather will hold for much of next week. An isolated shower or two will be possible, but for the most part conditions will be quiet.

Our next decent chance of showers will come on Friday and next Saturday.

Have a great weekend!

