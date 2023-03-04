Advertise With Us
Biloxi welcomes its latest family-friendly attraction to Coast with Paradise Pier

The five-year vision of a family attraction for the Gulf Coast officially opened on Friday.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -

The vision came with some road bumps along the way.

“Within the past five years, there have been challenges for everybody. With the pandemic and the shipping issues, that made construction on this project a little longer than anticipated,” said Tessy Lambert.

Paradise Pier provides a family friendly atmosphere in Biloxi -- an atmosphere that caught the attention of local leaders who spent the day with their families at the pier.

“It’s kind of like going back to the fair when you were a kid. This is going to be a gamechanger for the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Congressman Mike Ezell.

The pier also provides a chance to bring the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the conversation when it comes to big name tourist attractions.

“Its a natural extension so it brings a hundred million dollar plus experience and the rest of the southeast will be coming here and taking advantage of it so it’ll be really nice,” said Mayor Fofo Gilich. “We’re really excited for the events that will happen here. We have just finished February and it’s feeling like summertime right now. It’s the best time of the year.”

"We're really excited for the events that will happen here," said Mayor Fofo Gilich. "We have just finished February and it's feeling like summertime right now. It's the best time of the year."

