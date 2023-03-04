Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

UPDATE: Escambia County SO cancels missing child alert for 2-year-old girl

Kacie Isabelle Alexander
Kacie Isabelle Alexander(Escambia County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the missing child alert for 2-year-old Kacie Isabelle Alexander

---

BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2-year-old girl missing since Friday night.

Kacie Isabelle Alexander was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 near Foshee Road in Brewton, authorities said. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 28 pounds and has blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Kacie Isabelle Alexander
Kacie Isabelle Alexander(Escambia County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

According to the ECSO, the girl is believed to be in the company of Brandy Thames and they may be traveling in a silver Honda Ridgeline with no tag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kacie Alexander is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 251-809-0741 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
Warning about potential text message scam
Amazon Text Message Scam
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Several Prichard water board members plan special town hall meeting Sunday
Precautionary boil water notice issued for some Holley Navarre Water System customers
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
Caught on Camera: Couple drops off 9 puppies illegally at shelter
Caught on Camera: Couple drops off 9 puppies illegally at shelter