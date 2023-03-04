Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured

According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue in Pascagoula on Saturday.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue in Pascagoula on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

According to officials, officers found one victim dead and another with injuries. Another victim was found injured at Regency Wood Apartments on Long Avenue.

Officers are currently working to locate suspects and ask the public to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Pascagoula PD at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
Warning about potential text message scam
Amazon Text Message Scam
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Preparing now for next week’s time change
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Several Prichard water board members plan special town hall meeting Sunday
Precautionary boil water notice issued for some Holley Navarre Water System customers