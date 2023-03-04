Great weekend forecast

(WALA) - Drier air is quickly moving into the area with cooler temperatures expected overnight. We expect lows near 50 degrees in most inland locations on Saturday morning.

The dry air will hang around on Saturday and Sunday. The nights stay cool in the short term, however, the days will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

We did break another record high, hitting 84 degrees today. This breaks the old record of 81 set in 1910.

Next week looks a little unsettled with more warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80 degree range with isolated showers possible Tuesday-Thursday.

Better chances of rain and storms will be in the forecast late in the week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.