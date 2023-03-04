Advertise With Us
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - A pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand Friday evening, according to police.

The pipe bomb detonated at the 500 block of Winbourne Drive in the Turtle Creek area near Slidell. Responding deputies applied a tourniquet and the juvenile was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.

Out of extreme caution, police advise avoiding the area of Winbourne Street.

This story is developing.

