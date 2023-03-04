Advertise With Us
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Mobile police say a second victim from a shooting at Rickarby Park arrived at University Hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury.

---

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One male has been taken to the hospital after being shot Friday evening at Rickarby Park, according to authorities.

The Mobile Police Department confirms that the victim suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will update this story once additional information becomes available.

