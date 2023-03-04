Precautionary boil water notice issued for some Holley Navarre Water System customers

Santa Rosa County, Fla. (WALA) - A water main break has caused a water outage and prompted a precautionary boil water notice for some Holley Navarre Water System customers.

The affected areas include Paloma Street, Chapparel Street, Palo Alto Street, Page Street, Bandera Drive and Mariposa Street in the Bandera Subdivision.

The utility advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, according to the utility. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

HNWS officials said boil water notice will remain in effect until the bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For questions, contact HNWS member services at 850-939-2427.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.