Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’

The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week. (Source: KGNS | KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - The Crosby Independent School District approved moving to a four-day instructional week starting next school year.

When the 2023-2024 school year begins, Fridays will be considered student holidays. Teachers and staff will work one Friday each month for staff development days.

Officials said an additional 20 to 25 minutes will be added to school days to make up for the three-day weekend.

The district superintendent said they hope the move to a four-day school week will attract more teachers to the area. School officials said they started this year down 40 teachers and expect that number to get worse next year.

“We’re going to have a lot fewer days if we don’t have teachers in the classroom,” Angela Hayes, parent of a student in the district, said. “So, four good days are better than five days where teachers are absent. This is something that just needed to be done to help the district.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
Warning about potential text message scam
Amazon Text Message Scam
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Several Prichard water board members plan special town hall meeting Sunday
Precautionary boil water notice issued for some Holley Navarre Water System customers
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission
Kacie Isabelle Alexander
UPDATE: Escambia County SO cancels missing child alert for 2-year-old girl