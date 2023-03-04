Several Prichard water board members plan special town hall meeting Sunday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Two members of the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board will hold a special town hall meeting Sunday afternoon for all Prichard water customers.

In a news release, board members John H. Johnson Jr. and Cherry Doyle said they want to hear customer input and suggestions on where to spend $1.5 million given by the Mobile County Commission to repair leaks and pipes in communities served by PWW&SB.

The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Sure Word Outreach Ministries, 902 Dunlap Cir., in Prichard.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.