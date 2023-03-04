Advertise With Us
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point

Shantel Toro, 28
Shantel Toro, 28
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd, 28-year-old Shantel Toro, who was identified last week as one of three suspects in a Gautier home invasion, has been found dead in the 1300 block of Morningview Drive in Moss Point.

Lynd says Moss Point PD responded to the scene at around 3:47 p.m. When they arrived, they found Toro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Moss Point PD at 228-475-1711.

We will update this story as we learn more.

