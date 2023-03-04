Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four people suffered injuries in a barrage of gunfire during a donnybrook in Dothan early Saturday. Three were shot and another trampled, per police.

The incident occurred about 12:30 at D&B Seafood and Lounge that is in a Dothan hotel along Ross Clark Circle’s west side.

All of the injured are expected to survive, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny told News 4.

He also said that one of those involved took a security guard’s gun, but he did not specify if that gun fired shots that left others wounded.

“The matter is under investigation and charges are pending,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
Warning about potential text message scam
Amazon Text Message Scam
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Caught on Camera: Couple drops off 9 puppies illegally at shelter
Caught on Camera: Couple drops off 9 puppies illegally at shelter
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
Shantel Toro, 28
Suspect in Gautier home invasion, robbery found shot dead in Moss Point
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support