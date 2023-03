DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Daphne giving away trees to celebrate this year’s upcoming Arbor Day.

More 500 trees will be given out at the event at the Daphne Public Library from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Residents will need to bring identification with proof of address for the giveaway.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.