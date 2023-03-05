Advertise With Us
Annual Swamp Fest benefits Satsuma schools

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - Satsuma held its Swamp Fest on Saturday at Satsuma High School. The annual event serves a community fundraiser for the school system there.

In addition to local vendors, the Northside Cruisers Car Show featured nearly 200 cars on display. Event volunteers and Satsuma residents alike said it’s a team effort to pull it off and raise money.

“It’s something everyone takes part in and it’s a real nice day,” said Satsuma Mayor Mark Barlow. “We’ve got a lot of vendors here, a lot of cars, a lot of people here. And the weather is really pretty, so hopefully today will be a very successful day.”

Volunteer Jackie Benson said, “We have over 75 vendors. We have entertainment throughout the day, and lots of food, and games for the kids. So there’s something for everyone.”

Volunteer Lisa Estis said, “People just come out in our community to support our children and our community. This is a great fundraiser for our school. I can’t express the fun it is.”

This was the 11th year for Satsuma’s Swamp Fest.

