Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms back for 3rd year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back for a third year -- Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms attracted a huge crowd this weekend.

The flowers and plants of Bellingrath Gardens and Home -- had some compeittion for the spotlight Saturday. In addition to live music on the Great Lawn -- they also had a dozen breweries providing cold craft beer.

FOX 10 News was a proud sponsor of the event and FOX 10′s Lee Peck served as emcee for the third year.

Folks we talked to not only raved about the amazing weather -- but also about the beer!

“It’s a great place to be hanging out on a Saturday afternoon. Lee: The weather not bad either? -- The weather is not bad at all. One of those chamber of commerce days. (laughs),” said one man.

“Lee: Besties here -- have y’all been here before? -- Ladies: No, first time. We’re real excited though. Beautiful day -- why would you not!”

“Oh I love it. Look I was telling my wife as we were walking in... The plants are amazing -- it’s so beautiful. The whole place is great. Then when you can mix -- you know craft beer, some good food, and some good music -- it’s an amazing thing. I’LL be back,” said one man from Mississippi.

“Perfect weather -- couldn’t have asked for anything better. Absolutely beautiful! Lee: Any excuse to wear that hat! -- Always,” said one woman.

“Lee: What are your thoughts? -- What are my thoughts of this (beer)? Oh, I like it so far. I’m not a big craft beer fan -- but I kind of like it,” said one woman.

“Lee: Y’all are just getting started? -- Man and Woman: No we’ve been here a while. We’re on our second time around. (laughs) Lee: Y’all are doing good then. (laughs).”

“Lee: How many have you tried so far? - Woman: I have tried -- this is our third. We’re hear trying Props today. Lee: You’re on your third -- you’ve got a little ways to go. -- Woman: I do have a little ways to go, but I’m here for the challenge. (laughs).”

It was also a competition for the breweries and this year’s fan favorite -- Fairhope Brewing! Congratulations to them.

Here’s a look at the sponsors and other breweries who participated and made the event a huge success:

Sponsors: Budweiser Busch Distributing, Absolute Entertainment, Barnhart Crane and Rigging, Blue Water Graphics, Fox 10 WALA TV, Greer’s Market, Gulf Electric Company Incorporated of Mobile, and Rock & Roll Offs.

Breweries: Folklore Brewing from Dothan, Alabama, Wicked Weed Brewing from Asheville, North Carolina, Grayton Beer from Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Props Craft Brewery from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Urban South Beer from New Orleans, Louisiana, and Fairhope Brewing from Fairhope, Alabama. From Birmingham, Alabama, we have, Ghost Train Brewing, Avondale Brewing Company, and Back Forty Beer. Last but not least, from the city of Mobile, Alabama, we have Braided River Brewing and Oyster City Brewing Company.

Live music provided by:

Band Goldmine

Ted Hefko and the Thousandaires

Sam Gyllenhaal Band

Jessie Ritter

