Braided River Brewing celebrates 3rd anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cold craft brew continued to flow in downtown Mobile as Braided River Brewing Company celebrating its third anniversary. The local brewery opening up pre-pandemic -- about a month before lockdown.

The company said it’s thankful to still be thriving and not only creating great beer but bringing people together in the Port City.

“What we’ve got right here is a lot of people that believed in that vision, worked hard towards it like these two right here and all of these other people out that you are seeing that also saw a vision of, hey, it’s great beer,” said David Nelson with Braided River Brewing Company. “Great, locally-made product that are interacting with communities is a great way to build up and have a great time with Mobile and bring a bunch of people together.”

The company said its most popular brew is “Hoppy By Nature.”

