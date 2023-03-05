Go Girl Leadership Conference held in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The first annual Go Girl Leadership Conference was held Saturday in Daphne.

Girls had the opportunity to get CPR certified, learn journal writing and team building. Jamie Franklin, a seventh grade resource teacher and mentor for Daphne Diamond Dolls, said her group helps these young women find a voice and helps them succeed in their life.

“Diamond Dolls is a mentoring group where we support our girls. We’re trying to help them find their voice so they can be everything that they can possibly want to be. And we’re just also here to support them because middle school is a big transition. And we just want to be here for those girls,” she said.

Franklin also said scholarships are also an option for the future as these young girls are thinking about to go to college.

