Good Samaritan offers boat launch training as summer approaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One Daphne man wants to teach you how to launch and recover your boat properly.

Jason Snowden says he knows how difficult this can be, especially as a new boat owner.

Snowden got this idea to help people when he saw a new boat owner struggle to get down a ramp and into the water- something, he says, is very common.

An experienced boater himself, he’s coming to the rescue.

“When you got the new guy, and they’re having a hard time on the ramp, instead of getting mad at them, I am trying to offer them a helping hand and get those things done that they need- get them a little information- just some tips, some repetition. It’s not that hard to do, it’s just stepping out of that comfort zone and learning how to do it,” he explained.

After offering his help on Facebook, he said he was surprised when his post blew up

“I didn’t really expect to get that many comments,” he said. “It’s just funny how many people that this touches- it’s common because they’re saying, ‘me, me’. Seriously- anybody that wants to learn this stuff, just send me a message and I’ll get you trained up.”

Snowden half-jokingly says this training could save marriages and friendships.

“You have to be taught- or you’re going to take the long way, the learning curve with people yelling at you on the boat ramp,” he laughed.

He says with boat ramps filling up for the summer, now is the perfect time to learn.

In fact, he already has a couple people lind up for lessons.

“I’ve had a couple people reach out on Messenger and say that they were new boat owners and it’s intimidating. They just wanted to get some tips and get pointed in the right direction.”

Nathan Dearmon and his daughter Kyree are avid boaters. They agree that this is an exceptional idea.

“It’s really not that difficult, it’s just a matter of knowing what to do. The fact that he’s willing to help people do that and not damage their new boats, old boats, whatever it is, it’s awesome,” said Dearmon.

Dearmon adds that this kind of training could help alleviate congestion and chaos on the boat ramp.

“If you’re not able to do it- just ask for help. The fact that this guy is willing to do that- it’s awesome,” said Dearmon.

Click here if you’re interested in Snowden’s help.

