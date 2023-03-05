Advertise With Us
Local group heads to Selma to commemorate Bloody Sunday Anniversary

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two busloads of students took off early Sunday morning to Selma to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Bloody Sunday marks the passing of the voting rights act of 1965, after a violent clash between police and peaceful protestors.

The group, People United to Advance the Dream, will be making the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of what happened there.

Nearly sixty years ago violence erupted between white state troopers and black voting rights marchers attempting to cross.

Sparking change across the country.

Reverend David Edwards president of People United says this is the groups fifth year attending.

“Everyone that’s going will be enlightened and be educated on the voting rights act and what that affords us, and how important it is that it stays in place and never be changed,” Edwards said.

His goal for all those attending is to understand the importance of voting and the difference it can make.

“It’s very important because you must vote to make a difference. If you don’t vote then you can’t dictate or say how you’re governed and the way you’re governed depend on the people that governs you,” Edwards said.

Matthew Gates one of the students who attended Sunday morning, says he wants to shine a light on prominent figures who paved the way to get us where we are now.

“I’m looking forward to put Dr. Martin Luther King out there,” Gates said. “And learn more about his life and stuff and march for freedom.”

President Biden was also a part of Sunday’s events making the trip to Selma to commemorate the anniversary.

