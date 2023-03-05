President Joe Biden to visit Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden is in Alabama to take part in the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Biden is in Selma for the commemoration. It marks the third trip he’s made to the west Alabama city after previously speaking at historic Brown Chapel AME Church in 2020 while trying to win his party’s nomination for president, and in 2013, while he was serving as vice president.

Biden’s trip comes a year after Vice President Kamala Harris made the journey to Dallas County for the 57th anniversary of the historic civil rights event. She previously traveled to Selma in 2018 for commemorations while a sitting U.S. senator.

Selma and Dallas County are still recovering after being slammed by recent storms, including an EF-2 tornado that destroyed a significant portion of the historic city. Despite the devastation, former Alabama state Sen. and events organizer Hank Sanders recently reiterated that the commemoration and annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee would go on as scheduled.

“I am thrilled that President Biden has accepted my invitation to visit Selma for the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday,” said U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. “As Selma continues to recover from the January 12th storms, President Biden’s presence will send a clear message that our community is not alone and shows that the federal government will continue to be a partner in rebuilding Selma and Dallas County. I look forward to welcoming the President to my hometown as we reflect on the sacrifices of the Foot Soldiers in the name of equality and justice for all.”

“It will be a pleasure to say thank you in person for making the decision to amend the Alabama Disaster Declaration to include 100 percent reimbursement for a 30-day period,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said. “This single decision has made a significant difference in our beloved City recovery. As visitors prepare to commemorate this annual event, we are prepared to discuss our progress and vision for Selma. Although we have a long road to recovery, we have come back from far worse. We are Selma Strong!

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said she wouldn’t be in attendance for 2023′s commemoration but noted she “is proud that Alabamians – and people from around the country and even globe – remember the Selma to Montgomery March each year,” and added that “she welcomes President Biden and the many others who are traveling to Alabama for this year’s commemorative events.”

Annie Pearl Avery vividly remembers the events of "Blood Sunday" because she's an original foot soldier.

Bloody Sunday gets its name from the events of March 7, 1965. A group of peaceful protestors seeking voting rights tried to cross over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on a march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery. The marchers were violently beaten by law enforcement waiting for them on the bridge. The incident sparked national outrage and later led to the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

