A sunny Sunday is ahead!!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Really just a stunner of a spring-like weekend.

Sunday morning started clear and sunny with lows in the 50s. Sunshine and blue skies will rule again today with highs in the low 80s.

That will make for nice conditions for any outdoor activities. Just make sure to wear sunscreen. The UV is getting more intense as the days lengthen.

The nice, mild, and dry weather will hold for much of next week. An isolated shower or two will be possible, but for the most part conditions will be quiet.

Our next decent chance of showers will come on Friday and next Saturday.

Have a great Sunday!

