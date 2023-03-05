Advertise With Us
Theodore Dawes FR rescues man hurt while cutting trees

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - It was a complicated rescue for the Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue on Saturday after a man was injured while cutting a tree.

The fire crew used its ladder truck to retrieve the man from about 55 feet in the air.

Once safely on the ground, Theodore and Mobile County emergency medical services crews transported the man to an area where a Life-Flight helicopter was waiting to airlift him to an area hospital.

