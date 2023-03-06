Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede

An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News. A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

The Associated Press sent messages early Monday seeking information from Rochester police and other authorities.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Adams said, but later determined injuries weren’t consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support

Latest News

An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.