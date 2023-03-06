Bama’s Brandon Miller named SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s Brandon Miller was the recipient of several 2023 SEC awards, including Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, First Team and All-Freshman Team, according to Alabama Athletics.

Miller is the first SEC men’s basketball player since Kentucky Wildcat’s Anthony Davis to win both SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Davis took home the same awards in 2012.

Alabama Athletics also says Miller is the only player in Division I to score 605 points, record 245 rebounds and make 90 three-pointers this season.

Five additional Alabama basketball players also received SEC awards, including:

Jahvon Quinerly : Co-Sixth Man of the Year

Mark Sears : Second Team

Charles Bediako : All-Defensive Team

Jaden Bradley : All-Freshman Team

Noah Clowney: All-Freshman Team

