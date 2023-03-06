The Battles of Fort Charlotte and Spanish Fort Commemoration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can attend the Commemoration of The Battles of Fort Charlotte 1780 and Spanish Fort this weekend.

Commemoration of The Battle of Fort Charlotte 1780, Mardi Gras Park, 104 South Royal Street, Mobile March 11th at 1:00 P.M. Reception in Mobile History Museum Auditorium follows. This is an America 250 event led by the Daughters of the American Revolution, ASDAR, The Sons of the American Revolution, ASSAR, and The Children of the American Revolution, Mobile Bay Society. The ceremony will include speaker Mike Bunn, historian, a 21 gun musket salute, honor guard and color guard by the ASSAR and multiple wreath laying.

General Bernado Galvez defeated the British and captured Fort Charlotte in Mobile thereby saving the Gulf Coast for America. The American Colonies and Spain were allies during the Revolution.

