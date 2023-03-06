Advertise With Us
Coast Guard rescues several from a distressed vessel off Dauphin Island

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard was busy with rescues off the coast of Alabama this weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, in coordination with the Eighth Coast Guard District and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile, responded to a vessel taking on water near Dauphin Island.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, one person was rescued from the vessel needing medical attention and was transported to U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center where local EMS met him.

The remaining three survivors were helped into the water by the rescue swimmer and recovered by U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island.

