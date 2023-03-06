Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Cool new toys for 2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year, the hottest and coolest new toys are being announced and hitting shelves in the weeks and months to come.

Elizabeth Werner, the toy industry’s premier player joined us for a preview of the Toy Association’s one-of-a-kind insider event “The Play Date”. The event showcases the most innovative, educational, unique and flat-out fun toys hitting the shelves in the months/year ahead.

Here are some of the categories she shows us on Studio10:

•Toys that Teach

•Crafting & Creating

•Imagination & Pretend

•Talking Technology

•… and more!

For more information:

www.wernerinfo.com

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

National Nutrition Month
Treating yourself while meeting your health goals
Learn how to live your extraordinary life with Hannah Austin
Learn how to live your extraordinary life with Hannah Austin
The Battles of Fort Charlotte and Spanish Fort Commemoration
The Battles of Fort Charlotte and Spanish Fort Commemoration
Spring Fever Chase 10k and 2-mile-fun run
Spring Fever Chase 10k and 2-mile-fun run