Cool new toys for 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year, the hottest and coolest new toys are being announced and hitting shelves in the weeks and months to come.

Elizabeth Werner, the toy industry’s premier player joined us for a preview of the Toy Association’s one-of-a-kind insider event “The Play Date”. The event showcases the most innovative, educational, unique and flat-out fun toys hitting the shelves in the months/year ahead.

Here are some of the categories she shows us on Studio10:

•Toys that Teach

•Crafting & Creating

•Imagination & Pretend

•Talking Technology

•… and more!

For more information:

www.wernerinfo.com

Elizabeth Werner is a renowned toy industry expert. Werner has appeared on dozens of broadcast outlets including The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood to discuss the latest industry trends. Werner also appears as a regular child lifestyle expert on QVC. She was recognized by the Women in Toy Association as the “woman to watch in the toy industry.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.