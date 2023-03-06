Could be another day of record highs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Monday! It looks like fog could be an issue for this morning so drive safely out there. As for temperatures, we’ll be starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s for most spots, but we could end up with another day of record highs.

We could reach the low 80s again with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain is needed due to worsening drought conditiions, but we are only going to see 20-30% coverage of rain each day through Thursday so some of you will see rain, but most will not. Better chances for rain will show up on Friday with the odds reaching 40% ahead of a front. A few storms will be possible, but we’ll start to see the temps ease down this weekend. Morning temps will get to the mid to upper 50s with highs in the mid to low 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

