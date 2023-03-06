Festival of Flowers 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Ascension Providence Foundation presents the 2023 Festival of Flowers. The festival is the largest outdoor flower show in the SouthEast.

You can ‘feel the zen’ on Providence Hospital’s campus. Each year Festival enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the display of life-size gardens designed by regionally acclaimed landscape architects and designers. This year you will find balance, as you gaze at a center zen garden that represents unspoiled nature viewed differently from many focal points throughout the show. Floral geisha and warrior masks sculpted by our area’s most talented designers combine varied elements of artistic style, planting, and water features. Certainly an inspiration for the home gardener.

There are several different experiences for families kids and more. There are also ways you can get involved.

This year’s event is set for March 23-26.

Click on the link or visit their website to learn more:

https://festivalofflowers.com/

Information above provided by Festival of Flowers.

