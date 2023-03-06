Gulf Shores drowning: Rescuers unable to save man who was pulled ashore

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores officials confirm there was a drowning Sunday in the 1000 block of West Beach Boulevard.

The victim was a man in his mid-60s visiting from out of town. Bystanders tried to pull him out. A lifeguard assisted getting the victim to the beach, but rescue crews were unable to resuscitate him.

FOX10 News was told the victim was caught in a rip current during singe red flag conditions.

A day earlier on Saturday, there was a water rescue at Gulf Place Public Beach. The lifeguard spotted a distressed swimmer and pulled that swimmer to safety. Conditions at the time were double red flags

And in Orange Beach, lifeguards had to perform one water rescue Saturday and another on Sunday near the Cotton Bayou Public Beach area. Flags were double red on Saturday and single red on Sunday.

