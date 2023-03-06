Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Shores drowning: Rescuers unable to save man who was pulled ashore

(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores officials confirm there was a drowning Sunday in the 1000 block of West Beach Boulevard. 

The victim was a man in his mid-60s visiting from out of town. Bystanders tried to pull him out. A lifeguard assisted getting the victim to the beach, but rescue crews were unable to resuscitate him. 

FOX10 News was told the victim was caught in a rip current during singe red flag conditions.

A day earlier on Saturday, there was a water rescue at Gulf Place Public Beach. The lifeguard spotted a distressed swimmer and pulled that swimmer to safety. Conditions at the time were double red flags

And in Orange Beach, lifeguards had to perform one water rescue Saturday and another on Sunday near the Cotton Bayou Public Beach area. Flags were double red on Saturday and single red on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Festival of Flowers 2023
Festival of Flowers 2023
Bobby Williams III ... robbery charge dismissed.
Mobile County judge dismisses robbery cases after learning two witnesses have been murdered
Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year deal
Festival of Flowers 2023
Festival of Flowers 2023