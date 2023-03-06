Advertise With Us
H.L. “Sonny” Callahan Airport building new terminal facility

Fairhope Airport Authority
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope’s H.L. “Sonny” Callahan Airport announced it is building a new terminal facility that is expected to be ready by mid-year 2024.

The City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Airport Authority received notice of a $2 million dollar grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build the new terminal.

The new terminal will be a welcoming center for visitors flying into the area.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the terminal will be “an attractive and modern welcoming center will give visitors a great first impression, reflecting the image of Fairhope, and also further facilitating the business and cultural climate of Fairhope as air traffic into our city grows.”

Frank “Chip” Groner, the chairman of the Fairhope Airport Authority Board of Directors, said the terminal would serve the entire Eastern Shore and “provide a large attractively furnished lobby for visitors to the airport and a fully equipped pilot’s lounge with all flight planning capabilities.”

Construction will start this year.

