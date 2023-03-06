Advertise With Us
Huntsville PD identifies man killed by tree

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI) ambulances responded to the incident on Hillwood Drive around 1:23 p.m.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was killed after a tree fell on him on March 3 has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department.

A spokesperson for the police department identified the man as William Gray, 63.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI) ambulances responded to the incident on Hillwood Drive around 1:23 p.m.

Webster confirmed the man died after a tree fell on him. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department said the man’s death was ruled an accident. The man was cleaning up limbs when the tree fell on him.

