Judge denies mistrial motion in Mobile reckless murder trial

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a mistrial request by for a former Mobile neurosurgeon charged with reckless murder.

Lawyers for Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla, 38, argued for the mistrial in light of surveillance footage from inside a motel that prosecutors had not previously disclosed.

That video shows the inside of the motel on the Interstate 65 service road, near where Nakhla lost control of his car in 2020. The resulting crash took the life of his passenger, 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas.

Prosecutors previously turned over surveillance video showing another driver turning in the parking lot of the motel, where he met a group of friends. The defense has suggested that other driver caused the accident.

But prosecutors told the defense they did not realize until last week that police had footage of from inside the motel that had not been given to Nakhla’s lawyers. Prosecutor Ashley Rich has argued that internal video is irrelevant to the case and that she was not going to use it in the trial.

Brooks spent Friday watching the video with lawyers and prosecutors, outside the presence of the jury. On Monday, he denied the request for a mistrial. But he agreed to let the defense have until Thursday to research the video. Testimony will resume Thursday morning.

