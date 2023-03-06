Learn how to live your extraordinary life with Hannah Austin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:

Are you living your best life? Do you feel like you are just holding it together? Are you feeling unfulfilled and uninspired, but don’t know how to turn things around? Author Hannah Austin knows those feels and can share a road map to bring your head and heart into alignment to help you discover the extraordinary life within you.

In her new book, “Hello, Head, Meet Heart” Hannah has carved out a path to help others rise from the ashes of burnout and learn HOW to create a life that restores their most precious resources: their energy, time, and passion for the things that truly light them up.

Hannah spent 20 years as an executive in the healthcare industry, a role in which she faced immense pressure and witnessed her colleagues suffering the effect of burnout en-masse during COVID. She became determined to make a change that would impact not only her own path in life but the paths of women globally. Hannah founded SheShatters in 2021 with the goal of helping women to find a balance between their personal and professional lives, and on a macro level, leading a movement away from corporate hustle culture.

About Hannah Austin

For more information visit: Book Waitlist - SheShatters

