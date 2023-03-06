Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile County judge dismisses robbery cases after learning two witnesses have been murdered

Judge expresses frustration: ‘This reminds me of the Mafia in the 1930s’
Bobby Williams III ... robbery charge dismissed.
Bobby Williams III ... robbery charge dismissed.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday reluctantly granted a prosecution request to dismiss a robbery charge in a case where two witnesses have been murdered and the alleged victim has skipped town.

Prosecutors had accused Bobby Williams III, 20, of Mobile, of holding up a man at gunpoint and stealing a cell phone in August 2019. But prosecutors told Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks on Monday that they could not proceed because the victim, although subpoenaed, now is in Colorado and two witnesses have been killed.

Brooks said he had no choice by to dismiss the case, but he called it a “pathetic” turn of event.

“You know what this reminds me of?” This reminds me of the Mafia in the 1930s,” he said. “Witnesses have disappeared in a robbery case.”

Brooks said the developments illustrate a larger problem plaguing the criminal justice system.

“This is the state we have come to. … This court can’t solve the cultural problems we have,” he said. “But I can express my frustrations about it.”

Turning directly to the defendant, he said, “Mr. Williams, I don’t know what happened. You’re presumed innocent. But you’ve been given a big break here. I suggest you take advantage of it.”

The judge’s order leaves open the possibility that prosecutors could reinstate the charges, but defense attorney Bucky Thomas said as practical matter, the base likely is over.

“They’ll have a hard time prosecutor that case anyway,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

Festival of Flowers 2023
Festival of Flowers 2023
Gulf Shores drowning: Rescuers unable to save man who was pulled ashore
Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year deal
Festival of Flowers 2023
Festival of Flowers 2023