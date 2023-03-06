MPD makes arrest in Rue Maison murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a suspect in the Feb. 8 Rue Maison shooting which killed Jabarie Thomas, 32.

Tyquan Pettaway-Thomas, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred on Feb. 8 at the 200 block of Eat Rue Maison at 11:44 a.m.

The victim was found in his apartment with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he would succumb to his injuries, according to officials.

The full report from the incident and the comments about gun violence from the victim’s family can be found on FOX10.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.