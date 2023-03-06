Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘She went from the classroom to the cemetery’; relative of Atmore shooting victim speaks out

By Ashlyn Nichols
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly two weeks since 16-year-old Janyia Wilson was tragically shot to death by her alleged boyfriend in Atmore.

FOX10 News spoke with her great-aunt, Tawanna Thomas, and she has a personal message to share.

It’s her deepest hope that gun violence wouldn’t take another life.

“We took a 16-year-old girl that had a future today- we had to take her from the classroom to the cemetery and no parent should be able to bury their child from gun violence,” stated Thomas.

Thomas says around 150 people showed up to the vigil last week to honor Janyia.

“The message behind that was safety for our children, safety for our classroom, and safety for our students. We came together to mourn a loved one that was lost- gone forever. We want to come together so that we may be able to reach someone else that may be put in a similar situation that they can use this as moving out of that situation,” she added.

The vigil was also a demonstration against gun violence.

“It’s time for this town and towns all over the world to take control of gun violence- to take control of not having these weapons to be accessible to the youth. We have to put them in a safe place so our children are not able to get their hands on them,” she said.

This past weekend, Janyia was laid to rest.

Thomas says she wants Janyia to be remembered for her heart.

“Janyia was a very loving person, a very athletic person, she met no stranger. It was tragic what happened to her- it’s tragic what happened to the family, what happened to both families,” concluded Thomas.

Atmore PD says a 16-year-old teenage male suspect is in custody in connection to her murder. He’s been charged with murder and is currently at the Escambia County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: Chickasaw Police say Thursday morning shooting stemmed from past incident
UPDATE: Chickasaw Police say Thursday morning shooting stemmed from past incident

Latest News

3rd annual 'Beers and Blooms'
3rd annual 'Beers and Blooms'
Murphy High School hosts talent show
Murphy High School hosts talent showcase
‘She went from the classroom to the cemetery’; relative of Atmore shooting victim speaks out
‘She went from the classroom to the cemetery’; relative of Atmore shooting victim speaks out
Local group heads to Selma to commemorate Bloody Sunday Anniversary
Local group heads to Selma to commemorate Bloody Sunday Anniversary