Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Spring Fever Chase 10k and 2-mile-fun run

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Fever Chase is Saturday, March 18. The start of the race is at the intersection of Bayview Street and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope. The 10K starts at 8 a.m. and the 2-mile fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. Awards will follow.

Spring Fever Chase is held annually in March, on the Saturday morning of Fairhope’s Arts & Crafts Festival weekend. Proceeds from the event benefit Baldwin County schools’ physical education programs.

Runners and volunteers can register SpringFeverChase.com. More information is also on the website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
UPDATE: MPD says a 2nd victim may have life-threatening injury after shooting at Rickarby Park
Robert Joseph Alikandiel
MCSO deputy-involved shooting: Suspect now on life support
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

National Nutrition Month
Treating yourself while meeting your health goals
Learn how to live your extraordinary life with Hannah Austin
Learn how to live your extraordinary life with Hannah Austin
The Battles of Fort Charlotte and Spanish Fort Commemoration
The Battles of Fort Charlotte and Spanish Fort Commemoration
Cool new toys for 2023
Cool new toys for 2023