Spring Fever Chase 10k and 2-mile-fun run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Fever Chase is Saturday, March 18. The start of the race is at the intersection of Bayview Street and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope. The 10K starts at 8 a.m. and the 2-mile fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. Awards will follow.

Spring Fever Chase is held annually in March, on the Saturday morning of Fairhope’s Arts & Crafts Festival weekend. Proceeds from the event benefit Baldwin County schools’ physical education programs.

Runners and volunteers can register SpringFeverChase.com. More information is also on the website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.