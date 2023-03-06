Advertise With Us
Spring/Summer Kidz Klozet Sale

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Public shopping for the Spring/Summer Kidz Klozet sale opens tomorrow. Chelsey stopped by their location in Mobile to check out some of the great items they have to offer. From clothes to toys, they have it all. You can get in early tomorrow from 9-10 a.m. for their charity sale for $5 at the door.

Public Shopping: March 7-11

Tues, 3/7• 10am-7pm

Wed, 3/8 • 10am-6pm

Thurs, 3/9 • 10am-7pm

Fri, 3/10 • 10am-6pm 25% off Day

Sat, 3/11 • 10am-4pm 50% off Day

1616 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36609

Cool new toys for 2023
Spring/Summer Kidz Klozet Sale
Pet of the Week: Ernest
Cool new toys for 2023