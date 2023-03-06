Spring/Summer Kidz Klozet Sale
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Public shopping for the Spring/Summer Kidz Klozet sale opens tomorrow. Chelsey stopped by their location in Mobile to check out some of the great items they have to offer. From clothes to toys, they have it all. You can get in early tomorrow from 9-10 a.m. for their charity sale for $5 at the door.
Public Shopping: March 7-11
Tues, 3/7• 10am-7pm
Wed, 3/8 • 10am-6pm
Thurs, 3/9 • 10am-7pm
Fri, 3/10 • 10am-6pm 25% off Day
Sat, 3/11 • 10am-4pm 50% off Day
1616 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36609
